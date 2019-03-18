Foxconn announces Gen6 facility groundbreaking

Foxconn Technology Group announced Monday the next steps in construction of its Gen6 advanced manufacturing facility in the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Racine County. The next phases of construction will begin by Summer 2019 and the facility will begin production in the 4th quarter of 2020, according to a press release.

“Our commitment from day one has been to establish a winning formula for Foxconn and for Wisconsin,” said Dr. Louis Woo, Special Assistant to Foxconn Founder and CEO Terry Gou said in the release. “We continue to expand our presence around the state, create jobs, and deepen our partnerships while innovating and adapting to meet changing market needs. We’re investing in Wisconsin because we know manufacturing here is going to drive even greater success and growth for Foxconn and for the community.”

The initial Gen6 facility will manufacture LCD screens for use in a variety of product applications, including vertical solutions for industries such as education, medical and healthcare, entertainment and sports, security, and smart cities. The plant is expected to begin production in the 4th quarter of 2020.