GB Phoenix women fall in HL Championship game

For just the second time in the last nine Horizon League seasons, a team other than Green Bay has claimed the tournament championship and the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament that goes with it.

The Phoenix fell to Wright State 55-52 in the title game on Tuesday in Detroit. The Phoenix (22-9) was shooting for a fifth-straight tournament championship. Instead, the Raiders are headed to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in their history.

Green Bay, which shot just 37 percent from the field, trailed for much of the game but forged a 49-49 tie with 90 seconds left to play. Wright State, which shot just 31.6 percent from the field, eventually prevailed.

Mackenzie Wolf led Green Bay with 10 points, the only player in double figures for the Phoenix. Wolf was named to the All-Tournament team.

Green Bay is a long shot at securing an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, but could find their chances of securing a spot in the WNIT much better. The WNIT field will be announced next week.