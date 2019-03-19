Get your photo ID for voting with help from the DMV

The Spring Election is coming up, and if you don’t have a valid photo ID, now is the time to get one.

DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman says it’s Wisconsin law that getting an ID for voting is free of charge, and that’s not just fees at the D M V.

“If anything requires a fee to obtain, we will work with the authorities to get the verifications needed so you can have that ID free of charge.”

Boardman says the process is easy enough, and if you can’t get an ID, you can still cast a vote.

“Even if you get to the polls and you don’t have your identification card, you can file a ballot, and as long as you get your ID or your receipt and come back by Friday at 4 pm, your vote will be counted.”

You can find out more by heading to http://wisconsindmv.gov, or by calling the voting ID hotline at (844) 588-1069.