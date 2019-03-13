GOP legislative leaders want to hire attorneys in lawsuit over abortion laws

Republican legislative leaders want to intervene in a lawsuit brought by Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. Democratic state Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed paperwork in the case. Kaul intends to represent the state, but has not specified what legal position he will take. Republican lawmakers will hire their own attorneys at taxpayer expense. In a statement, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of Rochester said “It’s important that there’s representation in this case that will stand up to Planned Parenthood and defend these important pro-life laws.”

Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz accused Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald of being on a “power trip,” in a statement. “It’s clear they are more interested in doubling down on an ideological agenda than serving the public. This latest decision proves that a primary focus of Wisconsin Republicans is to abuse taxpayer dollars in order to undercut and undermine an Attorney General that was democratically elected by the majority of Wisconsin voters.”

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin filed a federal lawsuit in January, challenging several state abortion laws. Laws included in that suit include a prohibition on advanced practice nurses, like nurse practitioners, from performing abortions. Other laws included in the suit mandate that a women see the same practitioner for two required visits before receiving an abortion, and a requirement that a physician be present when a patient receives a prescription for abortion drugs.