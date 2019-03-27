Green Bay advances to CIT Quarterfinals

The Green Bay Phoenix (19-16) rolled to a 98-68 win over Florida International in the Second Round of the CIT on Tuesday night at the Kress Center in Green Bay. It marked the first time a Green Bay Phoenix team won back-to-back postseason games.

Sandy Cohen III continued his postseason tear, nearly notching a triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. It’s the fifth time in his last six games that Cohen has notched at least 20 points, while moving within 31 points of 1,000 for his career.

Green Bay shot 51.5 percent for the game and is averaging 100 points in two CIT games.

The Phoenix will host CSU Bakersfield (18-15) in a CIT Quarterfinal game on Friday night (6 p.m.) at the Kress Center on the Green Bay campus.