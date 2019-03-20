Green Bay opens play in 2019 CollegeInsider.com Tournament

The Green Bay Phoenix are making their sixth postseason appearance in the last seven seasons. They’re taking on East Tennessee State on Wednesday night in the opening round of the 2019 CollegeInsider.com postseason tournament.

This is the third time in four seasons that the Phoenix will appear in the postseason under coach Linc Darner. He led the Phoenix to the NCAA Tournament in his first season and the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) in 2016-17.

Green Bay last played in the Horizon League Tournament, being knocked out in the semifinals by league champion Wright State.

Tipoff tonight is set for 6 p.m. CT inside Freedom Hall.