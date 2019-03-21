Hortonia residents protest site location for new youth prison

A Fox Valley town is pushing back over a proposed youth prison, but it’s not clear if any changes will be made.

Hortonia residents aren’t happy about being picked as the site for a proposed youth prison.

People packed a town board meeting this week to lobby against the site and to ask the board to prevent the construction. The board also complained to the Department of Corrections that they weren’t briefed or consulted with the placement.

State officials say the selected location is state property, and likely won’t change.

WTAQ