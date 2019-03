The man charged with kidnapping teenager Jayme Closs and killing her parents says he will enter a guilty plea to all charges. Jake Patterson is scheduled for arraignment in Barron County Circuit Court March 27th.

Patterson sent a letter to a reporter at Twin Cities television station KARE, in which he stated that he doesn’t want his victim or her family to worry about a trial. Patterson didn’t mention the murders of James and Denise Closs in the letter. He currently faces four felony charges.