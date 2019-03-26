Kalynuk named Wisconsin men’s hockey team captain

Sophomore defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk, who was a second-team All-Big Ten pick last season, will serve as the Wisconsin men’s hockey team’s captain next season.

“We are really excited to have these three lead our program,” Coach Tony Granato said. “From the second they’ve gotten here they’ve done everything right. All three have gotten off to great starts in their first two years with our program and they’ve been excellent in the classroom. They are great leaders and big parts of our program. We are excited about their leadership and the future of our program.”

Kalynuk will lead the team, while sophomore forwards Tarek Baker and Sean Dhooghe will help as the team’s alternate captains.

Kalynuk posted his second straight 25-point season this past year, and collected nine goals to rank second on the team. His 25 points were one point off the team lead, while his 116 shots made him the only skater with over 100 shots on goal.

Baker (Verona, Wis.) finished his 2018-19 season with seven goals and 20 points, ranking second on the team with 91 shots on goal.

Dhooghe (Aurora, Ill.) led the Badgers as the only double-digit goal scorer with 15 tallies. He shared the team lead with 26 points.. He also was tied for third in the Big Ten with eight power-play goals.