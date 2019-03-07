Kuhn to retire as a Packer

Former Green Bay Packers fullback John Kuhn will retire as a Packer.

The longtime fan favorite played nine of his 12 seasons for the Packers, starting with the 2007 season. Kuhn played his first season (2006) with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He finished with the last two seasons (2016 & 2017) in New Orleans.

“John was a terrific football player and tremendous teammate who contributed to many years of success for the Packers,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. “He was a true professional whose work ethic and leadership set a great example both on the field and in the locker room. We want to thank Kuhn and his family for all they did for the Packers and in the community as well as wish them nothing but the best.”

During his time with the Packers, Kuhn rushed for 601 yards on 196 carries and scored 15 touchdowns. He was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Packers and was selected first-team All-Pro in 2014.