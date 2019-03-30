Lang announces retirement from the NFL

Pro Bowl guard T.J. Lang has decided to retire after ten NFL seasons, eight of those ten came with the Green Bay Packers.

The 31-year-old Lang spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions after signing a free agent deal prior to the start of the 2017 season.

The Lions released Lang three weeks ago, having dealt with a number of injuries during his career. A neck injury forced Lang to finish the 2018 season on injured reserve.

Lang spent his first eight NFL seasons with the Packers after they drafted him in the fourth round of the 2009 NFL draft out of Eastern Michigan. He was a reserve on the 2010 Green Bay Super Bowl team.