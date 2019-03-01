Madison schools to improve response to racial incidents, says superintendent

The Madison School District is acknowledging a “failure” in the treatment of an eleven year-old middle school student last month.

School officials and police are investigating an administrator accused of pushing the girl, and pulling her hair. Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham says they have to do better.

“I think it is an accurate interpretation that something went woefully wrong. As educators, our job is to protect, uplift, and enrich the lives of children.”

Cheatham tells WKOW-TV THAT “no matter what comes out of the police investigation, there was a failure on our part.”

“We are holding an un-apologetically strong stance, where it comes to rooting out racism in all of its forms.”

The administrator is on leave while the matter is still being investigated by the school district and police.