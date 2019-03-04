Madison Water shuts well amid contamination concerns

Madison’s water utility shuts down a North Side well contaminated with toxic chemicals. An announcement from the water utility said it expects the well to come back on line this summer, after state public health officials determine potential health hazards of water contaminated with per-and poly-fluoroalkyls, known by the acronym PFAS.

A spokeswoman said temporarily using other wells may give families in the Well 15 service area some peace of mind. Truax Air National Guard base about a mile north of well 15 is the likely source. A full investigation and cleanup has yet to be scheduled because of budget constraints. PFAS is an ingredient in firefighting foam.