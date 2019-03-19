Manitowoc police seek public help in double homicide

The Manitowoc Police Department is requesting the public’s help for information in connection to the deaths of two people last September. Captain Dave Vorpahl said police have been actively investigating, and have developed several leads.

Police responded the morning of September 9th to 3709 Dale Street for a report of two people who were deceased. The victims were Identified as 51-year-old Richard Miller and his 19-year-old daughter Jocelyn Miller. Both died from gunshot wounds.

Investigators want to identify a male subject that was seen in the area the night of the homicides, along with a vehicle described as an early 2000’s model Toyota Highlander possibly tan or gold in color.

A reward of up to $2000 may be offered for information that helps solve this case. Call Manitowoc Police at 686-6551or if you choose to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 683-4466.

WOMT