Marquette falls in Big East Women’s title game

The Marquette Golden Eagles (26-7) watched a 13-point third quarter lead slip away, falling to the DePaul Blue Demons 74-73 in the women’s Big East Championship game on Tuesday night in Chicago.

Chante Stonewall poured in 28 points, including the three-point play with 5.4 seconds left to win it for DePaul. It was the only time that DePaul led in the final three-quarters of the game.

Natisha Hiedeman led the Golden Eagles with 18 points.

DePaul secures the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. Marquette will settle for an at-large bid when the pairings are announced on Monday.