Marquette falls in second round of NCAA Women’s Tournament

Shambria Washington hit the go-ahead three-pointer late on Sunday, sending Texas A & M into the women’s NCAA “Sweet 16”, knocking off the Marquette Golden Eagles 78-76.

Marquette led 76-74 with 36 second left before Washington (13 points-six assists) drilled the game-winning three-pointer with 23-seconds left.

Aggies star Chennedy Carter poured in 03 points to help the fourth-seeded Aggies (26-7) advance. They’ll meet the winner of Monday night’s game between Michigan State and Notre Dame in Chicago on Saturday. Carter added nine rebounds and five assists.

Natisha Hiedeman played all 40 minutes and led Marquette (27-8) with 18 points. It was the last chance for Hiedeman, who is one of five seniors on the squad (Allazia Blockton, Danielle King, Amani Wilborn and Erika Davenport).