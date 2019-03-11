Marquette opens Big East tournament with a win

Big East Player of the Year, Natisha Hiedeman, scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Marquette Golden Eagles to a 88-57 win over 9th-seeded St. John’s in the conference tournament on Sunday.

Allazia Blockton added 17 points, Amani Wilborn 13 and Lauren Van Kleuen 11 for the Golden Eagles.

Marquette (25-6) will face Georgetown (16-14) in the semifinals at 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles shot 50 percent for the game with 8 three-pointers.

The two teams had split their two games during the regular season.