Marquette women advance in NCAA Tournament

The Marquette Golden Eagles came from nine points down in the final minutes to knock off Rice 58-54 in overtime in the opening round of the Women’s NCAA Tournament on Friday in College Station, Texas.

Natisha Hiedeman scored 13 points and Allazia Blockton had 12 points to lead the Golden Eagles (27-7).

Hiedeman secured the victory by making a pair of free throws with 1.3 seconds left in overtime to put the Golden Eagles up by four.

Marquette is in the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season and will face Texas A & M in the second round on Sunday.