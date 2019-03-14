Marquette’s Howard named Big East Player of the Year

The Big East Conference named Marquette’s high-scoring guard Markus Howard the Player of the Year on Wednesday.

Howard led the league in scoring, averaging 25 points a game. His 774 points for the season, smashed the school’s single season scoring record. Howard also broke his own single game school record by scoring 53 points in an overtime victory against Creighton in January.

The Golden Eagles (23-8) finished second in the Big East Conference, missing out on a chance to win the title after suffering a four game losing streak to close out conference play. They’ll open Big East Conference Tournament play tonight against St. John’s at Madison Square Garden. The Red Storm beat the Golden Eagles twice during the regular season.