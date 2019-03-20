Matthews & Cobb part company with Packers

Green Bay Packers veteran free agents Clay Matthews and Randall Cobb agreed to new deals within hours of each other on Tuesday night.

Matthews agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Rams reportedly worth nearly $17 million over two years. Earlier, receiver Randall Cobb agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys worth a reported $5 million.

Matthews grew up in Los Angeles and lives there during the offseason, so it was a perfect fit. He played his college football at nearby USC. Matthews reportedly had larger offers but took the deal with the Rams to play close to home.

Matthews leaves Green Bay as the franchise’s all-time sack leader with 83.5.

Cobb leaves Green Bay after eight seasons but played in just nine games last season, catching 38 passes for 383 yards and two touchdowns. During his career with the Packers, Cobb has 470 catches for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns. He rushed for 352 yards and caught another 47 passes for 596 yards and five touchdowns during the postseason.