Nelson released by Raiders

In December, the Oakland Raiders paid wide receiver Jordy Nelson a $3.6 million roster bonus, saying at the time that Nelson would return to the Raiders in 2019.

On Thursday, the Raiders released the former Packer after he caught 63 passes for 739 yards and three touchdowns during an injury-plagued season.

The additions of receiver Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams made Nelson expendable.

Nelson would have seen his base salary of $3 million for 2019 become fully guaranteed on Sunday.

Nelson spent the first 10 years of his career with the Packers.

Clinton-Dix signs with Bears

The Chicago Bears signed former Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to a one-year free agent deal worth a reported $3.5 million.

Clinton-Dix has recorded 14 interceptions in five NFL seasons. He was released by the Packers last season and went on to sign for the rest of the year with the Redskins.

He’s expected to replace Adrian Amos, who left Chicago this week to sign a four-year deal with the Packers.