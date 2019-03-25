Packers-Bears to kick off NFL season in Chicago

The NFL’s 100th Season will open Thursday, September 5 in Chicago with the Bears hosting the Green Bay Packers at Soldiers Field (7:20 p.m. on NBC). It’ll be the 199th meeting between the Packers and Bears, including both regular-season and post-season games.

The announcement was made at the NFL’s Annual Meeting in Phoenix, AZ., Monday.

The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots will raise their championship banner on NBC Sunday Night Football in Week 1, September 8. Their opponent will be announced when the full 2019 regular season schedule is released later this spring.