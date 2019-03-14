Packers bringing Lewis back for another season

Marcedes Lewis caught only three passes for 39 yards in 16 games last season, but the Green Bay Packers thought enough about his blocking that they decided to bring him back for another season.

Lewis was only targeted four times, catching three of them.

Lewis is familiar with new Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett called plays for two seasons in Jacksonville in 2016 and 2017 and Lewis caught 44 passes for 487 yards and six touchdowns during that time.

Restricted free agent wide receiver Geronimo Allison will also return in 2019 after the Packers tendered him the original-round offer of $2.025 million. Other teams can offer a contract to Allison, but the Packers would have the opportunity to match it. If they don’t, they would not be compensated for the loss.

Allison finished last season on injured reserve after recovering from a torn abductor muscle.

The Packers elected not to tender a contract offer to free agent safety Kentrell Brice and neglected to make an offer to free agent Bashaud Breeland.