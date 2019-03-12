Packers officially release LB Nick Perry

The Green Bay Packers made it official on Tuesday, announcing the release of veteran linebacker Nick Perry.

Perry recorded a career-low 1.5 sacks in nine games last season and ended the season on injured reserve for the third time in his seven seasons with the Packers.

Perry was scheduled to collect a $4.8 million roster bonus on March 15th, which the Packers are now off the hook for.

Perry’s $11 million salary this year, as well as the final two years of his contract, are now eliminated. But the Packers are responsible for his pro-rated signing bonus of $7.4 million. It means they realize a $3.6 million gain in salary cap space for the upcoming season.

Perry’s best season came in 2016 when he recorded 11 sacks in 14 games. The Packers responded by signing Perry to a five-year, $60 million extension that included a $18.5 million signing bonus.

“We want to thank Nick for his contributions to the Green Bay Packers and the community over the last seven seasons,” GM Brian Gutekunst said. “He did a tremendous job on the field, was a great teammate and a true professional. We wish Nick, his wife, Audrianna, and their family all the best.”

Perry was originally a first round pick (No. 28 overall) by the Packers in the 2012 NFL Draft out of USC. In seven seasons with the Packers, he started 48 of 81 regular-season games played and registered 259 tackles, 32 sacks, an interception, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 14 passes defensed. Perry also appeared in eight playoff games with one start and ranks third in team postseason history (since 1982) with seven sacks, trailing only LB Clay Matthews (11) and DE Reggie White (eight).