Packers plan to hold joint practices in training camp

New head coach Matt LaFleur’s first training camp as the Green Bay Packers new head coach will include holding joint practices with a preseason opponent in Green Bay.

LaFleur told Pete Dougherty-Packers News at the NFL owners meeting today that the Packers opponent in their preseason opener would be the team expected to practice with the Packers.

LaFleur said his teams of the last two years, the Rams and the Titans, practiced against another team in camp for a couple of days. He said he found it to be a good way to get starters working against starters without wearing his own players down.

The last time the Packers held joint practices was 2005, when former coach Mike Sherman brought the Buffalo Bills to Green Bay.