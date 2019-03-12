Packers reshaping their defense on second day of negotiating period

The Green Bay Packers made it clear on Tuesday that outside linebackers Clay Matthews and Nick Perry most likely won’t be a part of their plans moving forward.

The Packers agreed to deals with two pass rushers named Smith and added a safety as well. The deals can be finalized when the NFL year opens on Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT.

The Packers came to terms with former Baltimore Raven pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith, who had 8.5 sacks last season. His deal is worth a reported $66 million over four years, including a $20 million signing bonus.

The second Smith is former Redskin Preston Smith, who gets a four-year deal worth a reported $52 million with a $16 million signing bonus. Smith recorded 24.5 sacks in his first four seasons with the Redskins but only four of those came in 2018.

The Packers were also looking for safety help and agreed to a four-year, $37 million deal with former Chicago Bear Adrian Amos. He started all 16 games for the Bears last season and finished with two interceptions. He has started 56 of the 60 games he’s played in with the Bears.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst also added former Denver Bronco offensive lineman (guard/tackle) Billy Turner. His deal is worth a reported $28 million over four years.