Ryan named to board of new Fox Corp.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan has been named to the board of the new Fox Corporation. The newly spun-off media company will house assets including Fox News Channel and Fox Broadcast Network.

It’s a new phase for billionaire Rupert Murdoch’s media business after the sale of Twenty-First Century Fox film and television assets to Walt Disney Company. Ryan and Murdoch are friendly – in 2014, Murdock named Ryan as a presidential contender he had “particular admiration for.”

Ryan served as House Speaker from October 2015 to January of this year, when he retired from Congress. The Janesville native represented Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District from 1999 until his retirement, and was Mitt Romney’s running mate in the 2012 presidential campaign.