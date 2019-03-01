Schools scramble to make up snow days

Central and northern Wisconsin schools are now struggling to make up snow days as the record breaking winter rolls on.

Stevens Point schools spokesperson Sarah O’Donnell says this year has been tough for them. “Seven for us is, certainly we’re getting into some unprecedented territory.”

O’Donnell says they’re dropping staff days from the calendar to make up.

“Those were days that our teachers and staff would have been working in the district, specifically looking mostly at collaboration time. Unfortunately we did have to convert those days to student attendance days.”

Some districts are adding days to the end of the year or even considering cutting into spring break. O’Donnell says Stevens Point isn’t there yet, but they will be discussing plans for make up days at a upcoming school board meeting.