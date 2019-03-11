Second half fade sees Bucks fall to Spurs

Playing the second game in two nights, the Milwaukee Bucks ran out of gas in the second half and fell to the San Antonio Spurs 121-114 in San Antonio.

The Bucks jumped on the Spurs early and led by as many as 15 points in the first half. Eric Bledsoe, who finished with 21 points, hit his first four shots to get the Bucks going from the start. The Bucks had their largest lead at 32-17 when Pau Gasol hit a three.

But the Spurs went on a 11-0 run and trailed 60-54 at halftime.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 29 points and DeMar DeRozan 28 for the Spurs, who opened the third quarter on a 17-4 run to take the lead.

The Bucks would lead briefly one more time but the Spurs owned the second half to pull out the win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Khris Middleton added 15 and Pat Connaughton added 14 off the bench.

The Bucks are off today and return to action at New Orleans on Tuesday night.