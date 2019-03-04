St. Norbert College hosts Augsburg in NCAA D-3 hockey tournament

The St. Norbert College Green Knights will host Augsburg University in the first round of the NCAA Division 3 Tournament on Saturday night (7 p.m.) in De Pere.

It marks the fourth straight season the Green Knights (22-4-3) will host the Auggies (21-3-3) in the NCAA Tournament. St. Norbert eliminated Augsburg in national quarterfinal games by scores of 6-1 in 2016, 4-3 in overtime in 2017 and 5-2 in 2018.

The winner will advance to a national quarterfinal against UW-Stevens Point (26-0-2) on Saturday, March 16 at K.B. Willett Arena in Stevens Point.

This tournament appearance is St. Norbert’s 19th, with the Green Knights also making appearances in 1997-99, 2002-08, 2010-14 and 2016-18. All previous first-round and quarterfinal-round games except for 1997 have come at home. The Green Knights are 31-13-1 all-time in the NCAA tournament, winning national titles in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2018. St. Norbert is 22-4 in its last 26 NCAA Tournament games dating back to 2008.

Augsburg is making its sixth NCAA Division 3 Tournament appearance. The Auggies played in the tournament in 1984, 1998, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Augsburg is 4-7-1 all-time in the tournament and advanced to the Frozen Four in 1998.

St. Norbert clinched the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association (NCHA) automatic qualifier with a 4-1 win over Adrian College on Saturday in De Pere. Augsburg earned the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s automatic berth with a 2-1 win in quadruple overtime over St. John’s University on Saturday in Minneapolis.