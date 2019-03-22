State Appeals Court in Wausau responds to request for stay in lame duck laws case

The state Court of Appeals has responded to a request to stay a ruling overturning last year’s Republican authored lame duck laws.

The Third District Court of Appeals says they’d like to hear from both Republicans and the groups filing the lawsuit challenging the lame duck laws.

The court reminded Republicans that they have to file for appeal with Dane County Court, and that they want to have briefs filed by Monday. The Court also allowed Attorney General Josh Kaul a say in the case, since the ruling involves Wisconsin laws being made unconstitutional.