State budget battles start at Building Commission hearing

The legislative fight over the budget is now underway at the Capitol.

The state’s Building Commission failed to pass any recommendations about projects that are included in Governor Evers’ proposed capital budget.

The commission’s votes all came on party lines, which ended up in ties with no clear decision. Republicans are concerned over the roughly two point five billion dollars worth of bonding in the budget.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald admit that many of the projects in the budget are needed, but that the price tag is too much for one budget cycle. They say that they’d like to vet all of the plans in the Joint Finance Committee.