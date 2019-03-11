Three Golden Eagles receive men’s Big East honors

Marquette junior guard Markus Howard was a unanimous selection for the All-Big East first team, which was announced on Sunday.

Howard led the Big East in scoring, averaging 25 points a game. He was joined on the first team by Georgetown center Jessie Govan, St. John’s guard Shamorie Ponds, Seton Hall guard Myles Powell and Villanova teammates Eric Paschall and Phil Booth.

Booth, Paschall and Powell were also unanimous picks.

Marquette junior forward Sam Hauser was named to the all-conference second team. He’s averaging 14.8 points and 7.1 rebounds a game.

Sam’s younger brother, Joey Hauser, was named to the conference’s all-freshman team. He’s averaging 9.8 points and 2.5 assists a game.

Marquette opens the Big East Tournament on Thursday night against the winner of a game between St. John’s and DePaul at Madison Square Garden.