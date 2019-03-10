Titans advance to NCAA D-3 Final Four

The UW-Oshkosh Titans are back in the NCAA Division III Final Four for the second straight season. The Titans got 26 points from Adam Fravert on Saturday night in a 82-79 win over Guilford College.

Fravert hit 10 of 11 from the field, including 6 of 7 three-pointers and pulled down nine rebounds to lead the Titans to a spot in the national semifinals against Wheaton College (Illinois) on Friday.

Oshkosh (27-3) committed 17 turnovers but shot 50.9% from the field. The Titans reached the national championship game last season.