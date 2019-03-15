Titans open final four in Fort Wayne

Google+

The UW-Oshkosh Titans (27-3) is back in the NCAA Division 3 Final Four and will face Wheaton College (Illinois) in Friday nights semifinals in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Wheaton College (23-8) knocked off the Titans 86-74 back in November.  Oshkosh hit just 26 of 81 shots from the field in that meeting, including 9 of 39 from three-point distance.

The 27 wins is a program record for the Titans.

Swarthmore College (Pa.) (28-3) faces Christopher Newport University (Va.) (29-3) in the first semifinal.  The winners will square off in Saturday nights championship.

 