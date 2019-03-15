WIAA Boys State Basketball – Day 1 results, Day 2 schedule

The WIAA boys state basketball championships tipped off at the Kohl Center in Madison on Thursday. Division 3 and 4 semifinal results follow:

Division 3

Martin Luther (24-3) 96, Northwestern (21-6) 61

Waupun (26-1) 60, Denmark (22-5) 43

Division 4

New Glarus (25-2) 44, Roncalli (26-1) 41

Oshkosh Lourdes (26-1) 70, Osseo-Fairchild (24-3) 68

Division 5 semifinals – Friday

Sheboygan Lutheran (25-2) vs. McDonell Central Catholic (18-9) 9:05 a.m.

Columbus Catholic (25-2) vs. Bangor (25-1)

Division 2 semifinals – Friday

Nicolet (25-1) vs. Elkhorn Area (23-3) 1:35 p.m.

Milw. Washington (21-5) vs. La Crosse Central (24-2)

Division 1 semifinals – Friday

Brookfield Central (21-5) vs. Neenah (19-7) 6:35 p.m.

West Allis Central (22-3) vs. Sun Prairie (20-6)