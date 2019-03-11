Wisconsin gas pumps and retail scales get nearly perfect grade in 2018

State officials say you can reliably trust gas pumps, registers and scales across Wisconsin.

Rochelle Miller from the Department of Weights and Measures says tests on these devices were accurate in 99 out of 100 tests last year.

Not only were they checking gas pumps for accuracy, but also for skimmers and devices.

“Any time that we would find a skimmer, we would make sure that all sales were suspended off that device so it’s no longer used, and then we would notify the local enforcement along with federal enforcement.”

Crews checked over 258,000 devices at over 6,500 stores and businesses in 2018.