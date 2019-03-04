Wisconsin is back in control in chase for Big Ten double bye

A week ago, fourth place in the Big Ten Conference and the double-bye in the Conference Tournament that went along with it, seemed like a pipe dream for the Wisconsin Badgers. Fast forward one week and the Badgers are back in control.

With Maryland losing to Penn State and then Sunday afternoon (69-62) to Michigan and the Badgers 61-57 win over Penn State on Saturday, Wisconsin (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten) has a half game lead on the Terrapins (21-9, 12-7).

As the Big Ten heads into the final week of the regular season, the Badgers have two games left. They host Iowa (21-8, 10-8) on Thursday and finishes out at Ohio State (18-11, 8-10) on Sunday. Maryland has one game left, a home game against Minnesota (18-11, 8-10) on Friday.

Greg Gard’s Badgers have a handful of different ways to secure the four-spot in the Big Ten regular season race, but the sure way is to win both its remaining games, which would give them the fourth spot outright.