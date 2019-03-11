Wisconsin women’s hockey captures WCHA tournament title

The Wisconsin women’s hockey team earned the top overall seed in the 2019 NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championship and will host Syracuse in a tournament quarterfinal on Saturday at LaBahn Arena.

The Badgers captured the WCHA Tournament Championship earlier in the day on Sunday, knocking off the Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-1 at Ridder Arena.

Sophomore Caitlin Schneider, freshman Britta Curl and senior Annie Pankowski all scored for the Badgers (32-4-2, 18-4-2-0 WCHA) in Sunday’s contest to lead UW to its eighth WCHA tournament title, the most of any school in the league.

Wisconsin now has won 17 of its last 18 WCHA postseason games and holds a 51-15-0 all-time record in conference playoff games.

The Badgers, who have the country’s best record of 32-4-2, enter the quarterfinal looking to advance to the NCAA Frozen Four for the sixth-straight year.

Syracuse is making its first NCAA tournament appearance after winning the 2019 CHA Tournament, winning three games in three days to claim its first conference title.