Wisconsin’s hockey season ends at Big Ten Tournament

The Wisconsin Badger men’s hockey team fell just short of a semifinal berth in the Big Ten tournament Sunday evening, falling 4-3 in overtime to No. 18 Penn State at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa.

Liam Folkes tallied the game-winner at the 10:50 mark of the first overtime period to earn the 4-3 win for Penn State.

The Badgers got goals from Max Zimmer, Brock Caufield and Josh Ess.

The Badgers won the series opener on Friday night before the Nittany Lions were able to even the series at 1-1 on Saturday, forcing the third and deciding game on Sunday evening.

Freshman goaltender Daniel Lebedeff made a career-high 46 saves in the loss, good for a .920 save percentage.

The Badgers finished the season with a 14-18-5 overall record.