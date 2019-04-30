Aguilar ends home run drought in win over Rockies

Jesus Aguilar has been mired in an early season hitting slump. The Brewers first baseman is hoping his performance on Monday night will pull him out of that slump.

Aguilar had three hits and four rbi’s, including his first two home runs of the season as the Brewers knocked off the Colorado Rockies 5-1 in their series opener at Miller Park.

The three-hit night for Aguilar, raised his average to .156.

Zach Davies (3-0) earned his third win of the season, allowing just a single run on three hits in 5 1/3 innings. He saw his ERA drop to 1.38.

Three Brewers relievers, Alex Claudio, Jay Jackson and Donnie Hart finished the victory. Jackson and Hart were both recalled from Class AAA San Antonio.

Right-hander Aaron Wilkerson was placed on the 10-day injured list. Right-hander Alex Wilson was designated for assignment.

Jhoulys Chacin (2-3, 6.35) starts game two of the series on Tuesday night. German Marquez (3-1, 2.54) gets the nod for the Rockies.

Peralta set to return

Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta is back with the Brewers and is set to rejoin the rotation this week.

Peralta went on the injured list April 16 and made one rehab start at Class AA Biloxi on Saturday. Peralta allowed three runs on four hits with a walk and seven strikeouts.

Peralta is 1-0 with a 7.13 ERA in four starts with the Brewers this season.