Arcia halts skid, helps Brewers beat Reds

Orlando Arcia snapped out of an 0-for-16 skid to start the season by clubbing a three-run home run in the sixth inning, sending the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark.

Arcia’s home run snapped a 1-1 tie as the Brewers improved to 5-1 on the season.

The Brewers first run game on a third inning run scoring single off the bat of Jesus Aguilar.

Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin retired the first 10 batters he faced. After a hit and a walk, Eugenio Suarez doubled down the left-field line for a run-scoring double, deadlocking the score 1-1. It stayed that way until Arcia’s home run in the sixth.

Chacin allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings to pick up his second win of the season. Josh Hader posted his fourth save, retiring three of the four batters he faced in the 9th.

Zach Duke took the loss in relief for the Reds, who have now dropped three straight.

The Brewers shoot for the sweep on Wednesday with a 11:35 a.m. start. Freddy Peralta (0-0, 12.00 ERA) gets the nod for the Brewers. Cincinnati goes with right-hander Luis Castillo (0-0, 1.59).