Badgers learn breakdown of 2019-20 Big Ten schedule

The Big Ten Conference revealed a breakdown of all 14 schools’ opponents for the 2019-20 Big Ten men’s basketball season on Wednesday. Conference teams will compete in a 20-game conference schedule, playing seven teams both home and away and six teams once (three home and three away).

The Wisconsin Badgers will play home games only against Illinois, Maryland and Northwestern and road games only against Iowa, Michigan and Penn State.

The Badgers will play home and away against Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers.

The season concludes with the 23rd annual Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament (March 11-15) which returns to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for the first time since 2016.