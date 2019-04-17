Brewers domination of Cardinals continues

Christian Yelich homered again, his fourth in two nights against St. Louis, helping the Brewers to a 8-4 win over the Cardinals at Miller Park.

Yelich clubbed his third three-run shot in the last two games in the fifth inning. It gives him nine home runs for the season, which ties him for the National League lead. Eight of the nine have come against the Cardinals.

Yelich has driven in 10 runs in the first two games of the series, which sets a Brewers series record against the Cardinals. The previous mark was nine, but Casey McGehee in a three-game series at St. Louis in 2009.

So far, Cardinal pitchers have continued to pitch to Yelich. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said that could soon change.

“Is it possible tomorrow? Absolutely. It is possible,” he said. “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again. There is a fine line between giving the “(Barry) Bonds treatment and appreciating the fact at some point you feel like it is going to end.

“We also want our guys to compete and execute. Right now against him, we are not consistently.”

Lorenzo Cain and Yasmani Grandal also homered for the Brewers in the win.

Brandon Woodruff earned the victory on the mound, pitching 5 2/3 innings to improve to 2-1. But Woodruff’s work with the bat is bringing him even more attention.

After doubling as a pinch-hitter in Monday’s series opening win, he had a two-run double in Tuesday nights win, raising his average to .714.

Corbin Burnes pitches the series finale for the Brewers on Wednesday afternoon.