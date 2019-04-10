Brewers drop second straight to Angels

The Milwaukee Brewers fell behind 6-0, rebounded to take an 8-7 lead, before falling to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 11-8 on Tuesday night.

It’s the third time in the last five games that the Brewers pitching staff has allowed at least 10 runs.

Tommy La Stella capped off the Angels six-run first inning with a three run home run. It was his second long ball of the season and second in as many games.

Former Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy drove in three runs in the win. He drew a bases loaded walk in the seventh that pushed across the winning run.

Brewer pitchers walked six batters in the loss. Two of the six came in the 8th off of Jake Petricka as the Angels scored twice to add to their lead and pull out the win.

Angels outfielder Mike Trout left the game early with a strained groin and is listed as day-to-day. That could keep him out of tonight’s series finale.

Yasmani Grandal homered twice and Mike Moustakas also went deep for the Brewers.

Freddy Peralta got the start for the Brewers but managed just 3 1/3 innings before giving way to the bullpen. He allowed 7 earned runs on 8 hits with two walks and two home runs. Peralta saw his ERA climb to 6.91.

Alex Claudio took the loss in relief.

Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 6.00) gets the start for the Brewers in the series finale. Felix Pena (0-1, 4.50) gets the nod for the Angels.