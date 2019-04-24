Brewers drop second straight to Cardinals

Yadier Molina drove in a pair of runs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in St. Louis.

Paul DeJong homered for the Cardinals, who have won five of their last six games.

Jordan Hicks allowed the Brewers to cut the deficit to one but held on for the save.

The Brewers hit three more home runs, but all three were solo shots. Two by Travis Shaw and one for Orlando Arcia. The Brewers have now dropped six of their last seven games. The Brewers had just five hits on the night.

Alex Wilson gave up two runs in the eighth to get hit with the loss.

Jhoulys Chacin gets the start in the series finale on Wednesday afternoon for the Brewers. Adam Wainwright goes for the Cardinals, who have a two game lead over the Brewers entering play on Wednesday.