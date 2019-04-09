Brewers drop series opener to the Angels (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Brewers kept Mike Trout in check but his teammates picked up the slack as the Los Angeles Angels pulled out a 5-2 win in their series opener at Angels Stadium in Anaheim.

Tommy La Stella, Andrelton Simmons and Justin Bour all belted their first home runs of the season in the Angels victory.

The home runs by Simmons and La Stella came off of Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin, who allowed only one other hit in 6 1/3 innings of work, but was saddled with his first loss (2-1) of the season.

The game featured some top plays defensively. Christian Yelich made a lunging catch of a drive by former Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy in right center. Yelich then fired to second to double off Albert Pujols at second base.

Just one inning later, Mike Trout pulled off an even bigger play, making a leaping catch at the wall in center, taking a home run away from Yelich.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said the play of the game may have come in the second when Andrelton Simmons gloved a ground ball that looked like a hit, spun and tossed to first to get Lorenzo Cain.

Mike Moustakas had two hits, including his 150th career home run to tie the game 2-2. But Simmons put the Angels right back in front with his blast to left.

Bour gave the Angels some cushion with his two-run home run off of Brewers reliever Chase Anderson in the eighth.

Game two of the series is Tuesday night. Freddy Peralta (1-0, 3.27) goes for the Brewers. Matt Harvey (0-1, 9.00) goes for the Angels.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on Andrelton Simmons key defensive play in the second :11