Brewers fall, Yelich is sidelined

The Milwaukee Brewers dropped their series finale in New York against the Mets on Sunday, 5-2 at Citi Field. In the process, star Christian Yelich had to leave the game in the fourth inning with lower back discomfort that he sustained while running the bases.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said he didn’t think Yelich’s issue was series enough to think about the injured list but thought it would likely keep him out of tonight’s series opener against Colorado at Miller Park.

After trailing 2-0, Mike Moustakas clubbed a two-run homer in the seventh inning to tie the game 2-2. But the Mets were able to score once in the bottom half of the inning and then two more times in the 8th inning to pull out the win.

Gio Gonzalez battled through some rough early innings to hold the Mets to just two runs in five innings. It had been two weeks since Gonzalez last pitched.

The Brewers will send Zach Davies (2-0, 1.65) to the mound tonight in their series opener against Colorado. The Rockies will go with Kyle Freeland (2-3, 4.23)