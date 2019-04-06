Brewers land knockout punch on Quintana

Jose Quintana entered Friday’s game against Milwaukee with a 6-2 record and a 1.62 ERA in 11 starts. Seven of those 11 starts came last season, where Quintana went 4-1 with a 2.13 ERA. The Brewers, for at least one night, made Quintana pay.

The Brewers scored eight runs on eight hits in just three innings, rolling to a 13-10 win over the Chicago Cubs in their series opener at Miller Park.

Ryan Braun, Hernan Perez and Yasmani Grandal all clubbed home runs off of Quintana. Orlando Arcia and Eric Thames also went yard for the Brewers, who have won nine of their last 12 games against the Cubs dating back to last season.

Brandon Woodruff looked like he was sailing along until finding some trouble in the fourth inning. Daniel Descalso clubbed a three run home run and Kris Bryant followed with a two-out run scoring double to cut the Brewers lead in half at 8-4.

Chicago’s Willson Contreras homered off of Chase Anderson in the fifth to make it 8-5, but Arcia got one back with a home run in the bottom of the fifth.

Eric Thames then clubbed a three-run, pinch-hit homer in the seventh to end the scoring for the Brewers.

The 13 runs by the Brewers are the most ever scored against the Cubs in a game at Miller Park.

Game two of the series is Saturday night. Corbin Burnes (0-0, 7.20 ERA) pitches for the Brewers. Cole Hamels (0-0, 9.00) goes for the Cubs.