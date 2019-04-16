Brewers make roster moves, Peralta to DL

The Milwaukee Brewers made a handful of roster moves on Tuesday, reinstating Jeremy Jeffress from the injured list and placing Freddy Peralta on the injured list.

The Brewers also called up pitcher Aaron Wilkerson from Triple-A San Antonio and sent Jake Petricka was sent to Class-A Wisconsin.

Jeffress was placed on the injured list earlier this season with a right shoulder injury.

Peralta has been placed on the injured list with an SC joint injury. He started four games, but has struggled with an ERA at 7.13.

Wilkerson has appeared in six career games in the majors, all with the Brewers over the last two seasons.